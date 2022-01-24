Here’s something to look forward to this winter: Join us in playing bingo.
The winter introduction will be like the July bingo promotion. Daily News of Newburyport readers enjoy playing the word and number puzzles found in each edition. Now, they will have another game to play, a game that promises prizes.
Starting Wednesday, Jan. 26, find a bingo playing card inserted in The Daily News print edition. Look for bingo numbers in each print edition of the newspaper beginning Monday, Jan. 31. Bonus numbers will also appear in the newspaper from time to time.
The Daily News of Newburyport will give out four $100 prizes — one each for the first readers to cover a vertical, horizontal and diagonal row, and to cover all four corners. These $100 prizes will be in the form of a gift card.
A $1,000 grand prize will be awarded to the first reader to cover all 25 squares on the card. This prize will be in the form of a check.
Bingo cards will also be available at the offices of The Daily News at 23 Liberty St., Newburyport.
Complete contest rules appear on the back of the cards inserted in Wednesday’s newspaper.
The Newburyport Daily News, or NDN, insider bingo is sponsored by Institution for Savings.
Whether you are a subscriber or buy The Daily News on the newsstand, be sure to find your card inside Wednesday’s newspaper and play along this winter for your chance to win $1,000.
