NEWBURYPORT — A lengthy section of Pleasant Street was closed to traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning after diesel fuel escaped from a waste disposal truck.
The G. Mello Disposal Corp. truck was traveling through a narrow alleyway between Nu Kitchen and Loretta's restaurant around 9:45 a.m. when its fuel tank was pierced by a bumpy section of road, according to a Newburyport firefighter.
The truck continued several yards before coming to a halt near the Unitarian Universalist church, along the way leaving a narrow path of fuel on the right side of the street.
Firefighters closed off Pleasant Street from State to Green street and also blocked off side streets that feed into the road. After sand was dumped on the fuel to absorb it, crews shoveled the sand into several large trash barrels. As this was going on a large tow-truck hauled away the disabled garbage truck.
