NEWBURYPORT — The city announced Tuesday night that all beaches on Plum Island have been closed to swimming following testing that showed high levels of bacteria.
Plum Island Point Beach was closed Friday after the state Department of Public Health informed the city of elevated bacteria levels.
Follow-up testing on Monday continued to show that average bacteria levels for the previous five tests exceeded the state’s allowable limit, according to a news release.
The updated closure included Plum Island Point Beach and the beach near 55th Street.
The city is expected to continue monitoring the water quality and collect samples for testing several times Wednesday and Thursday. Beaches will reopen when testing shows levels within the state’s allowable bacteria limit, the city said.
The Health Department tests Plum Island beaches at least weekly throughout the summer at four testing locations, including 55th Street and Plum Island Point.
Signs have been placed at the entrances and parking lot of the public beach. People may visit the beach as long as they stay out of the water, the city said.
The state’s beach testing program monitors more than 1,100 public and semipublic beaches to ensure the safety of swimmers and beachgoers and prevent pathogens spread by contamination.
Indicator organisms, which are specific bacteria that resemble harmful pathogens, are used to predict the presence of these pathogens. In Massachusetts, the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria is monitored in beach waters.
Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste, and agricultural runoff, according to the city.
Swimming in contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal, respiratory, dermatological, eye and ear symptoms, and in some cases, more serious illnesses, the city said in the release. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
Frequent rain, such as has occurred this season, can lead to beach closures. The city says it will provide updated information about beach safety as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.