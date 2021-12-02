NEWBURY — The annual Plum Island Christmas Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4, at the PITA Hall, 8 Plum Island Blvd.
The fair will feature fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, crafts, coffee and hot chocolate.
Updated: December 2, 2021 @ 3:24 am
