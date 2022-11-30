NEWBURY — The 28th annual Plum Island Christmas Fair will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PITA Hall, 8 Plum Island Blvd.
The fair will feature fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, crafts, raffle items and refreshments. Santa Claus arrives at 2 p.m.
Local artists and craftspeople will also be on hand. Christmas trees will be delivered for free on Plum Island.
The fair is organized by Plum Island Taxpayers and Associates as a fundraiser. Proceeds will go toward upkeep of PITA Hall and assistance with community issues.
For more information, call 978-463-0670.
