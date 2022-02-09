PLUM ISLAND — The Plum Island Foundation received a surprise letter and donation last week from some fourth-graders at Spofford Pond School in Boxford, who recently learned about beach erosion.
In a letter to the foundation, Laura Valzania’s fourth-graders, known as “The Hive,” wrote “Our class has been learning about some of the devastating effects that weathering and erosion can have on our communities, particularly our shorelines, and we really wanted to help in some way.
“After learning about the specific challenges Plum Island is facing, we decided we wanted to do something to help protect its shoreline, marine life and wildlife, and the homes and businesses in the surrounding communities,” they continued.
Springing to action, the students decided to create beach-inspired artwork to sell at an annual school store event.
Plum Island Foundation treasurer Steve DeSalvo met with students by Zoom on Monday to hear more about their efforts and share a brief history of the foundation, as well as answer some of their questions.
With the help of their art teacher, who coincidentally had taken several beach photos at Plum Island as source material for her own watercolor paintings, the students created landscape paintings on cards and bookmarks, DeSalvo learned.
By selling these products to students and parents through the school store and a holiday fundraiser, the class raised $439 for the Plum Island Foundation.
“It’s so impressive,” the foundation treasurer said by phone prior to meeting with the students.
DeSalvo noted that for years, he has been a volunteer and board member at Junior Achievement, which helps students in kindergarten through grade 12 with financial literacy.
Seeing these students not only take an interest in the environment and Plum Island, but actually come up with a plan to raise funds really impressed him.
The donation from Valzania’s fourth-grade class will support the foundation’s operating costs.
The Plum Island Foundation is an all-volunteer organization, but it has insurance, postal and website hosting expenses, as well as its contract with Howard Marlowe, a coastal erosion expert, DeSalvo said.
The organization’s focus for 2022 includes continuing to work with the Merrimack River Beach Alliance to ensure that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Merrimack River Dredge and Section 204 project, which will replenish much-needed sand on the beach along Reservation Terrace, stays on track for the fall.
The Army Corps of Engineers expects to award a bid by mid- to late June with work likely to begin in September when the environmental window typically allows.
The foundation also plans to continue to work with the Army Corps to replace the jetty spur and install a structure to reduce and deflect the gyre in the mouth of the Merrimack River, DeSalvo said.
As a barrier island, Plum Island has been hit hard with extreme weather events over the years and will continue to be impacted by climate change moving forward.
When the jetties were restored around 2013, the erosion greatly accelerated along Reservation Terrace, DeSalvo said, which is why the foundation is working with the Army Corps and elected officials to address the gyre.
Additionally, since November, approximately 62,000 of the planned 150,000 cubic yards of dredge material from the Piscataqua River has been brought to a permitted site off of Newbury.
The foundation has been “working with the Army Corps to ensure that the material is deposited offshore where there is the greatest most recent erosion near and north of the Center Island groin,” DeSalvo said.
This dredging project is expected to be completed by April 1.
To learn more about the foundation, visit https://plumislandfoundation.org.
