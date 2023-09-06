NEWBURYPORT — A Newbury man accused of crashing into a car parked on Merrimac Street and then taking off while drunk in July was ordered to pay a to-be-determined amount of restitution after reaching a plea deal last week in Newburyport District Court.
In addition to leaving the scene of an accident and driving while under the influence, Richard A. Harvey of Northern Boulevard was charged with resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200.
After admitting a judge or jury could find him guilty of the charges, the 65-year-old saw all of them continued without a finding for a year. During that time, he must complete an alcohol safety awareness program, and pay $600 in fees and fines as well as restitution to the car owner and the Newburyport Police Department. He also lost his driver’s license for 45 days.
Newburyport police Officer Joshua Tierney wrote in his report that on July 10, around 5:11 p.m., Harvey was seen striking an Acura parked on Merrimac Street near Carter Street with his pickup truck and then driving on. The crash was seen by several witnesses who called police. According to witnesses, the pickup was heading east on Merrimac Street.
The crash took place roughly an hour after police received a call from a friend of Harvey who said he was intoxicated and driving erratically after leaving his Plum Island home. Tierney’s log also states that he had charged Harvey with leaving the scene after property damage in November after Harvey struck a car in the Shell gas station parking lot and fled.
A few minutes later, Tierney received word that Harvey’s truck had been pulled over by a Newbury police officer on the Plum Island Turnpike near the Wilkinson Bridge. Tierney drove over to the traffic stop and began speaking with Harvey.
Tierney asked if he had hit something with his truck.
“A car obviously,” Harvey replied, according to Tierney’s report.
Harvey dismissed the report from his friend who said he was drunk when he got behind the wheel, calling the accusation “ridiculous.” The officer asked Harvey if he would be willing to take field sobriety tests but he refused. However, while speaking to Harvey, Tierney smelled alcohol on his breath. Harvey also had glassy, bloodshot eyes and appeared unsteady on his feet.
Tierney told Harvey he was being placed under arrest for drunken driving and handcuffed him without incident. That cooperation ended, however, when Tierney tried to put Harvey in the back of his cruiser.
Harvey tensed up and yelled at Tierney to “take the (expletive) things off me.” He then spun his body away from the cruiser, striking Tierney in the chest hard enough that the officer’s body camera fell off. Harvey continued resisting to the point where the Newbury officer had to help Tierney place Harvey in the lone prisoner seat in the passenger compartment.
At the Newburyport police station, Harvey remained uncooperative during booking. At one point, Harvey again collided with Tierney’s body camera, sending it to the ground.
“He yelled, ‘hey there’s your (expletive) camera’ and stomped on the camera with his right foot,” Tierney wrote in his report.
