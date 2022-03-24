NEWBURYPORT — A Plum Island man charged with threatening another man with an 18-inch-long machete during a road rage-fueled encounter in 2020 avoided jail time Wednesday during his appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Alexander Cohen, 24, of 16th St. saw a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon continued without a finding for a year. During that time, he must stay out of trouble with the law, stay away from the victim and cannot have any weapons.
Moments earlier in court, Cohen admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of the charge and acknowledged that the incident took place as reported by police.
Salisbury police Officer Juan Guillermo responded to the Park Lunch restaurant in Newburyport on Sept. 30, 2020, after learning that Newburyport police pulled Cohen over.
The victim told Newburyport police that he followed Cohen into Newburyport after Cohen threatened him with a machete on Merrill Street near Crossroads Plaza in Salisbury.
The victim told Guillermo that he was driving on Elm Street toward the four-way intersection that connects to Merrill Street when Cohen cut him off while merging onto the road from Interstate 95.
The victim tried to drive around Cohen’s Ford truck, but Cohen switched lanes and then slammed on his brakes, forcing the victim to slam on his own brakes to avoid a collision, according to Guillermo’s report.
Cohen turned right onto Merrill Street and headed toward the Hines Bridge in Amesbury, so the victim followed. The victim then pulled over to report Cohen’s erratic driving to police. Cohen, however, pulled over, too, and got out of his car holding what the victim described as a sword.
“Alexander raised the sword over his head in a threatening manner and stated ‘come on, come on," Guillermo wrote in his report. "(The victim) started he was 65 years old was not going to fight a young man armed with a machete.”
Cohen then got back in his car and drove off. The victim decided to follow Cohen and gave police an update.
Cohen told Guillermo that his girlfriend was following his truck in another vehicle and slowed down after leaving the highway so she would not lose sight of him.
He accused the victim of honking his horn and making “unruly gestures” toward him. When Cohen turned right onto Merrill Street, he pulled over to wait for his girlfriend, only to the see the victim’s car.
Cohen told the officer that he took out the machete because he feared for his safety but denied threatening the victim, according to the officer’s report.
During Cohen’s court appearance, Judge Allen Swan asked him to explain his actions and why he had a machete in his truck.
Cohen’s attorney, Robert Condon, said his client delivered pizza for a living and kept the dangerous weapon in his car for protection.
“He’s not a violent person,” Condon said, adding that his client admitted to making an error in judgment.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.