NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island and Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The 60-minute tour is from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine.
Those on the walk will be able to view the dynamic state of erosion on Plum Island at Plum Island Point.
The walk is $10 payable on arrival.
Parking for the walk is at the Newburyport Plum Island Beach parking lot. The parking cost is the discounted resident fee of $12 (weekend rate). Newburyport residents can get their free sticker online.
Details can be found at http://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-16/.
