NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct walking tours of Plum Island and Plum Island Point on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The tours, led by Bill Sargent, are from the Newburyport beach parking lot to the south jetty. Participants can see the dynamic state of erosion on Plum Island at Plum Island Point.
Weather cancellations are posted on the Plum Island Outdoors website, https://plumislandoutdoors.org/, and on its Facebook page.
The cost is $10 and payable at the start of the walk. Parking is available in the lot. The discounted resident parking fee is $12 (weekend rate).
More details can be found at https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-30/.
