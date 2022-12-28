NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The walking tours, led by Bill Sargent, are from Plum Island Beach in Newburyport to the south jetty and back, rain or shine The walk will not go into the area closed due to dredging.
Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach parking lot.
The cost is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Details can be found at https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-21/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.