PLUM ISLAND — It took roughly 45 minutes for Pepper, an Australian cattle dog, to learn how to hit a wiffle ball with a plastic bat, a feat that was recently caught on video and within days has racked up millions of views online.
Since then, "Big Pupi" a nod to Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, has been seen on Barstool Sports, ESPN's SportsCenter and soon, Major League Baseball's site, according to Melissa Lawrence who first posted the video on her Instagram account.
As of Tuesday, the roughly two-minute video has been seen more than 20 million times, according to Pepper's owner, who asked to keep his name confidential. When asked why Pepper's owner wanted to remain anonymous, he said he has already been inundated by phone calls, many by scammers who are trying to profit from the video.
"It's insane," he said, of all the attention the video has gotten.
He said it took less than an hour of training for Pepper to whack the wiffle ball. But that is not surprising, he said, considering Pepper is also good at playing goalie and basketball.
"It's weird, but it's true," Pepper's owner said.
For six years, Pepper has been a fixture on Plum Island, often seen riding on his owner's scooter. She is also a frequent guest at a weekly music event held from 6 to 9 p.m. near Plum Island Center.
To view Pepper at bat, go to https://www.youtube.com/shorts/gGUK_4Elmxk
