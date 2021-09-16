PLUM ISLAND — Rain or shine, the PlumFest music festival returns to Plum Island on Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon to 6 p.m. at more than 30 locations throughout the barrier island.

The event is a fundraiser for the Girls & Boys Club of Lower Merrimack Valley. Donations will be accepted at each music location.

Free parking is available at Plum Island Airport with a free shuttle taking music lovers to and from the island.

For more information, visit www.plumfest.org.

