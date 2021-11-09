NEWBURYPORT — The Powow River Poets hold a poetry reading Saturday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 4:15 p.m. at Newburyport Public Library. This is an in-person event.
Readings are free, accessible and open to the public. The poets reading this month are Chris O’Carroll and Al Basile. Anyone interested in reading should come early to sign up for the open mic.
O’Carroll is author of “The Joke’s on Me” and the newly published “Abracadabratude.” He is a member of Actor’s Equity and has performed everything from Shakespeare to stand-up comedy.
Basile is a songwriter, singer, poet, playwright and cornet player. He has published three books of poetry. Basile is also the host of the online poets-in-conversation show “Poems On.”
Poets wanting to attend virtually should email the Powow River Poets at PowowRiverPoetsReadings@gmail.com by Nov. 13.
Face masks must be worn inside the building in keeping with Board of Health policy.
