MERRIMAC — Kenneth Niven, a former Pentucket substitute teacher arraigned on child porn offenses Tuesday, shot nude videos of two girls he babysat and had thousands of photos showing the legs of children and teachers on his phone, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Niven, 24, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person, and was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail. While awaiting trial, he cannot have contact with anyone under age 18 or use social media. He is due back in court July 19 for a pretrial hearing.
Merrimac police conducted an investigation that uncovered two images of child pornography on Niven’s phone after a parent reported an inappropriate conversation between him and their child on social media, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew sent a message to families Tuesday afternoon, saying the district was working with the Merrimac Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Niven has worked at Sweetsir and Donaghue elementary schools, Bartholomew said in the statement.
The investigation of Niven began Monday when a parent visited the Merrimac police station to report inappropriate communication between Niven and her 12-year-old daughter through the messaging app SnapChat. Police reached out to Niven on Monday night and he agreed to stop by the station for an interview, according to a report by Detective Stephen Beaulieu.
During the interview, Niven admitted sharing his SnapChat information with 17 students. Although he denied sending them inappropriate messages or photos, he did admit it was wrong because he was their teacher and did not get permission from their parents. He also admitted to sending messages to the 12-year-old girl.
"I asked Niven if I searched his phone would I find any inappropriate material. Niven responded by saying yes. Niven stated we would find thousands of videos and photographs of students and teachers," Beaulieu said, adding Niven gave him permission to look through his phone.
Beaulieu found 15,000 recently deleted photos and videos that he was able to retrieve and scan. Among them were hundreds of videos of students' and teachers' legs.
The next morning, Beaulieu and others from the Police Department went to Niven's home that he shares with his mother.
Both Niven and his mother agreed to let officers into his bedroom and retrieve a laptop computer and three more cell phones. Those items will eventually be examined by the State Police Evidence Control Unit, according to Beaulieu's report.
A second Merrimac police report states that Niven was "very open to the children of the school."
"And would sell them clothing that donned his name and called it his brand," Officer Brett Remon wrote in his report.
The mother who reported Niven to police told Remon her daughter wanted to buy one of his sweatshirts because other students were getting them.
"Which she stated at the time seemed very off putting and told her daughter she would not buy one for her," Remon wrote in his report.
Remon soon learned that Niven had created a website that included photos of children wearing his clothing and links to buy them, according to his report.
