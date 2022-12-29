MERRIMAC — Police are warning the public to be cautious after a local woman was scammed out of $18,000 last week.
On Dec. 22, the Merrimac resident received a phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild who was in jail. The caller said he needed $18,000 in bail money and had the grandmother speak to a second person who claimed to be her grandchild’s lawyer, according to Police Chief Eric Shears.
The grandmother followed the instructions and gave $18,000 in cash to a person who visited her home later in the day, Shears said in a release Thursday.
The woman contacted her grandson later and discovered he was not in jail and had not called her earlier. She notified Merrimac police, who are investigating the incident along with other members of law enforcement, Shears said.
Merrimac police Detective Stephen Beaulieu, who is heading the investigation, said the public should immediately notify police if they find themselves in a similar situation.
“Those of us at the Merrimac Police Department take it personally when residents fall victim to crime," Beaulieu said in the release. "We are doing everything in our power to identify a suspect and bring some measure of justice to the family involved in this.
“Please don’t hesitate to call Merrimac police if you or a family member have received a call like this," he added. "No one should be ashamed of loving their grandchildren and family, and that’s what makes these scams so particularly awful.”
Shears also stressed the importance of notifying authorities for anyone who receives such a call.
“This is a common and brazen scam that targets grandparents and seeks to play on their love for their grandchildren," he said. "We want to educate our community about these kinds of scams even as we seek to make an arrest in this case."
It is typical in "grandparent scams" and "bail scams" that the scammers demand bail money be provided immediately. They also request that police or family members not be contacted.
"This scam and other versions of it have been reported not just in Merrimac," Shears said, "but in communities throughout the region, and we will never stop pursuing those who seek to victimize seniors.”
The Merrimac Police Department urges the public follow these tips from the Federal Trade Commission:
• Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story.
• Verify the person’s identity by asking questions a stranger could not possibly answer.
• Call a phone number for the family member or friend that you know to be genuine.
• Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you have been told to keep it a secret.
• Don’t wire money – or send a check or money order by overnight delivery or courier.
• Report possible fraud at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.
Residents who believe they may have victimized by such a scam are asked to contact the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.
