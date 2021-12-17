NEWBURYPORT — A Merrimac Street man believed to have set several small fires within the city limits since November was arrested Wednesday after police say he torched a utility shed at Pioneer Park.
Brett Henderson, 40, was arraigned on charges of burning a building and disorderly conduct Thursday morning in Newburyport District Court and released on personal recognizance. Judge Allen Swan ordered Henderson to undergo a mental health evaluation related to competency and to stay away from Pioneer Park. Henderson was also barred from using any kind of incendiary devices except for matches.
He is due back in court on Jan. 26 for a pre-trial hearing.
Henderson was arrested shortly after firefighters responded to Pioneer Park on Wednesday afternoon to put out a fire in the park’s utility shed. By the time Newburyport police Inspector Michael Sugrue arrived, Henderson was speaking to Officer Megan Tierney and Parks Department employees.
“Knowing Henderson was at the scene of a previous fire, I asked him how long he had been at the park. He told me that he has been there all day and he is always there,” Sugrue wrote in his report, adding that as he chatted with Henderson he noticed soot on the front of his jacket.
Henderson tried to leave after Sugrue asked if he had any lighters on him.
“He told me that he had a lot of lighters on him as he turned to walk away from me,” Sugrue said, adding Henderson dropped a lighter onto the ground.
Sugrue then asked why Henderson had soot on his jacket. Henderson said it came from smoking cigarettes. But the soot on Henderson’s jacket did not match ash that would typically come from a smoker. Sugrue spoke to a Parks Department employee who confirmed seeing Henderson near the shed right before the fire started.
“He told me that Henderson lives across the street and is always at the park. I asked if he thought he could have started the fire. He told me that he was at the park on Nov. 29, when another fire was set. The fire was set to a large roll of canvas used to cover the ball field,” Sugrue wrote in his report.
Sugrue then spoke to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Bradbury who confirmed the canvas fire took place on Nov. 29.
“At this point, I had information that Henderson was in the area of three recent fires in the city. From my training and experience it is common for arsonists to stay around the scenes or in close proximity of fires they set,” Sugrue wrote.
When told he was going to be summonsed to court for setting fire to the shed, Henderson picked up the lighter he dropped minutes earlier and threw it at Sugrue. That prompted the inspector and Officer Eric Andrukaitis to take control of his hands and place him under arrest — with help from Tierney.
Three days earlier, Bradbury gave police a list of six recent suspicious fires dating back to Nov. 25. The list included Dumpster fires on South Pond Street, Prince Place, and at the Sea Level restaurant, and trash barrel fires on Water Street and Inn Street, according to Sugrue’s report.
The Inn Street fire took place around 8 a.m. on Dec. 12. Henderson was spotted on Inn Street around the same time and was questioned by Officer Michael Falite, according to Sugrue.
“Officer Falite told me that Henderson appeared to be suffering from a mental illness when he spoke with him,” Sugrue wrote in this report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
