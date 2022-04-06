Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Edward Perusse, 53, 247 Main St., Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 2:36 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of property damage and a marked lanes violation. Officer Craig Lesage made the arrest following a motor vehicle crash on Macy Street near CVS Pharmacy.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Donald W. Marr, 78, 24 Adder Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday, March 30, and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Melissa Anne Martin, 40, 197 Elm St., Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 1:22 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
George Richards, 55, 26 11th Ave., Salisbury, was arrested Monday at 2:03 p.m. and charged on a bench warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
