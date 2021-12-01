Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Emir Haxhiu, 36, 4 Rantoul St., No. 3, Beverly, was arrested Sunday at 9:20 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Merrill Street.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Michael David Gould, 31, 5 Groveland Bridge Road, Haverhill, was arrested Nov. 21 at 2:08 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, not having an inspection sticker and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Alexsandrea Arpino, 35, 17 Woodside Meadow Road, No. 8, York, Maine, was arrested Friday at 4:50 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Sgt. Craig Goodrich made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Eben Joseph Brundage, 50, 32 Ashworth Ave., No. 237, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Nov. 24 at 6:28 p.m. and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Steven Charles Bagley, 49, 131 Lafayette Road, No. 20, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 2:05 p.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence), simple assault, second-degree assault/strangulation (domestic violence) and second-degree assault/strangulation. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Anna Souther, 53, 14 Worthley Ave., Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 11:23 a.m. and charged with breach of bail and stalking/violating a domestic violence order. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Milton Velis-Flores, 37, 46 Melvin Road, Arlington, was arrested Friday at 12:53 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a state highway wrong way violation. The arrest was made in Merrimac after Flores was spotted driving the wrong way on Interstate 495 in Merrimac, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
