Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
John Piccolomini, 30, 4 Gardner St., Groveland, was arrested Sunday at 10:29 p.m. and charged with operating while under the influence of alcohol, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Main Street.
Jennifer A. Harwood, 44, 21 Forest St., Byfield, was arrested Sunday at 11:21 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Neil Moody made the arrest on Macy Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Brittney S. Duchesneau, 27, 15 Damours Ave., Rochester, N.H., and Traci Ann Pratt, 61, 73 Northwest St. Portsmouth, N.H., were arrested Monday at 2:22 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. Duchenseau was also charged on two previous warrants and with giving false information to law enforcement. The arrests were made at Ulta Salon Cosmetics on Route 1.
Ryan Scott Santone, 33, 118 Rockingham Village, Apt. D07, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 4:21 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension and driving after revocation or suspension for OUI. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.