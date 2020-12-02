Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Nicholas Shields, 33, 96 Folly Mill Road, Salisbury, was arrested Monday at 10:47 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jeffrey Greene made the arrest on Folly Mill Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Renaldo F. Gordon, 25, 12 Q St., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 7:59 a.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
Seth Provencher, 22, 113 Rockingham Village, Apt. D7, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 7 p.m. and charged with criminal threatening (two counts). The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
