SeabrookThe following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Gregory S. Rundlett, 55, 66 Ferry Road, Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 12:48 p.m. and charged with criminal threatening (conduct). The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
Luc S. Michaud, 35, 156 Waverly Road, North Andover, was arrested Saturday at 2:12 p.m. and charged with willful concealment and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
