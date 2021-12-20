SalisburyThe following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Matthew Robbins, 33, 225 Hilldale Ave., No. 1, Haverhill, was arrested Sunday at 12:40 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Sgt. Jeremy Kelley made the arrest on Beach Road.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Richard Yeaton, 35, 9 Jon St., Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 1:32 a.m. and charged with assault and battery of a family/household member. Trooper Daniel Henderson made the arrest on Interstate 95 in Amesbury.
