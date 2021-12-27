AmesburyThe following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Madalyn I. McCarthy, 20, 7 Brickett Avenue, Haverhill, was arrested Thursday at 10:03 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Macy Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
John A. Cardone, 33, 117 Rockingham Village, Apt. A6, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 10:07 a.m. and charged with simple assault with physical contact (domestic violence, two counts) and simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury (two counts). The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
Thomas Joseph Quinlan, 34, 114 Rockingham Village, Apt. C4, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 7:14 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence), simple assault with bodily injury and second degree assault by strangling (domestic violence). The arrest was made on Batchelder Road.
Holly Lynn Gray, 52, 14 True Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 5:44 a.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Autumn Way.
Michael Adam Brisebois, 40, 4544 Highway B, Bland, Missouri, was arrested Saturday at 8:23 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired and conduct after accident. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
