Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Paul Soucy, 67, 53 Brock St., Haverhill, was arrested Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license as to being a habitual traffic offender. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Haverhill Road.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Robert Sheridan, 58, 40 Brissette Ave., No. 8, Salisbury, was arrested Wednesday at 10:21 a.m. and charged with a previous warrant. Sgt. Jeremy Kelley made the arrest on Brissette Avenue.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Bradley Baxter, 32, 7 True Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender. The arrest was made on Boynton Lane.
Jack Colascibetta, 44, 1 Robinlea Circle, No. 9, Woburn, was arrested Tuesday at 10:44 p.m. and charged with possession of a controlled drug and violating driver's license conditions.
