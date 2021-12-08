NewburyportThe following items were recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Patrick Foley, 30, 15 Liberty St., No. 2, Beverly, was arrested Friday at 7:55 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of property damage and a restricted way violation. Officer Joshua Tierney made the arrest on State Street.
Andrew Langlois, 36, 95 Woodman Road, South Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 5:18 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Officer Ryan Cutter made the arrest at Anna Jaques Hospital on Highland Avenue.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Dennis Trask, 54, 90C Washington Park Drive, Andover, was arrested Monday at 6:03 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant, a motor vehicle lights violation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense). Sgt. Timothy Hunter made the arrest on Route 1.
Graham Hill-Whitton, 36, 1812 High St., Newburyport, was arrested Tuesday at 1:55 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), leaving the scene of property damage and a marked lanes violation. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Bridge Road.
AmesburyThe following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
David Smith, 27, 22 Webster St., No. 1, Haverhill, was arrested Friday at 7:13 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), a number plate violation and a motor vehicle lights violation. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Macy Street.
Newbury The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Jessica Nicole Janvrin, 26, 32 Forest St., Byfield, was arrested Thursday at 1:26 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski made the arrest on Forest Street.
SeabrookThe following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Steven Charles Bagley, 49, 131 Lafayette Road, No. 20, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 11:17 a.m. and charged with possession of a controlled drug (five counts), simple assault with physical contact (domestic violence) and obstructing report of crime/injury (domestic violence). The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
Dana Paul Frauton, 30, 334 Portsmouth Ave., No. 3, Stratham, N.H., was arrested Friday at 8:48 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Vickie K. Keenan, 49, and Lucas Keenan, 41, both of 114 Exeter Road, S, South Hampton, New Hampshire, were arrested Sunday at 3:12 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrests were made at Walmart, Route 1.
Allan Justin Meyer, 38, 256 South Main St., S, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 7:03 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension for OUI, driving after revocation/suspension (subsequent offense) and failing to use an Interlock device in motor vehicle. The arrest was made on Route 286.
Tyler Greenleaf, 27, 182 Derry Road, No. 5, Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday at 4:59 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.