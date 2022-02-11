Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Michael Quinn, 44, 164 Whitehall Road, Apt. B1A11, Amesbury, was arrested Tuesday at 8:52 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Liam Leary made the arrest on Whitehall Road.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Joseph Hurley, 60, 98 Newbury St., Apt. 31A, Danvers, was arrested Tuesday at 12:11 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Patrick Szymkowski made the arrest on North End Boulevard.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kevin Leary, 39, 131 Lafayette Road, No. 16, Seabrook, was arrested Feb. 1 at 3:12 p.m. and charged with criminal trespassing. The arrest was made on Autumn Way.
Dustin Emery, 30, 340 Lafayette Road, No. 524, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Feb. 1 at 6:06 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension for operating under influence. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Adam Kiniry, 35, 118 Rockingham Village, Apt. D02, Seabrook, was arrested Feb. 2 at 8:07 p.m. and charged with driving after being deemed a habitual traffic offender, driving after revocation or suspension for reckless operation, driving after revocation or suspension, breach of bail and violation of probation or parole. The arrest was made on Batchelder Road.
Errol Myers, 31, 178 Lions Mouth Road, Amesbury, was arrested Sunday at 9:10 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made at the Best Western, Spur Road.
Janet Franklin, 36, 25 Perkins Ave., No. 16, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 1:48 p.m. and charged with willful concealment (subsequent offense) and violating probation or parole. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
David Cameron Jr., 31, 486 Route 11, Farmington, N.H., was arrested Tuesday at 12:58 p.m. and charged with breach of bail and stalking. The arrest was made on Rocks Road.
Michael Monaco, 56, 93 Railroad Ave., Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 5:32 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual traffic offender. The arrest was made on Route 286.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Agapito Barrera Palacios, 34, 35 Elm St., No. 4, Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 10:45 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene after property damage, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Newburyport.
