Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Christina Hunter, 42, 155 Market St., Amesbury, was arrested Sunday at 10:09 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Office Shawn O’Brien made the arrest on Whitehall Road.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Laura Picarillo, 54, 1238 Tyngsborough Road, North Chelsmford, was arrested Saturday at 6:04 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Sgt. Craig Goodrich made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Ashely Calderwood, 31, 58 Dows Lane, Apt. O, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 1:49 a.m. and charged with possession of a controlled drug. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Shane Perkins, 22, 133 Riddle St., Manchester, N.H., was arrested Monday at 5:24 p.m. and charged on previous warrants. The arrest was made on Route 1.
