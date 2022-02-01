Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Glen Ostrowski, 61, 79 Ripley Lane, Milton, N.H., was arrested Monday at 12:02 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer David Clark made the arrest on Main Street.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Matthew Tierney Smith, 44, 35 Monroe St., Georgetown, was arrested Thursday at 12:14 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Justin Rackcliffe, 28, 55 Blacksnake Road, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 10:46 a.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence) and simple assault. The arrest was made on Blacksnake Road.
Antonio Lacy, 50, 22 Elm St., Everett, was arrested Sunday at 6:17 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 107.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.