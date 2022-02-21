Amesbury
The following items were recorded in Amesbury police log:
Gina Cerza, 41, 44 Winding Oaks Way, Boxford, was arrested Wednesday at 7:49 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officer Shawn O’Brien made the arrest on Macy Street.
Charles Michael Curtis, 22, 216 Wilson St., No. 2, Haverhill, was arrested Friday at 11:14 p.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. Officers Kyle Dzwonek and Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Macy Street.
Curtis was also arrested Saturday at 12:45 a.m. and charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer. Marlar made the arrest at the police station on School Street.
Nicholas Lee Manthorne, 26, 302 Manor Road, Beverly, was arrested Saturday at 12:03 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle with license suspended, operation of motor vehicle with registration suspended and uninsured motor vehicle. Officer Kiro Shenouda made the arrest on Macy Street.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury log:
Elvis Munoz Tovar, 41, 40 Royal St. Lowell, was arrested Wednesday at 9:33 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a previous warrant. Sgt. Jason DaCunha made the arrest on Middle Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jamie Cahill, 39, 1465 Woodbury Ave, No. 386, Portsmouth, N.H., was arrested Tuesday at 12:25 p.m. and charged with willful concealment, forgery of a government document or check (three counts), possession of a controlled drug and violating driver’s license conditions (two counts). The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
Justin Michael Dion, 35, 11 Rona Ave., Raymond, N.H., was arrested Friday at 5:33 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at Walmart.
Samantha L. Freeman, 30, 17 Lawn Ave., Lowell, was arrested Saturday at 4:42 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at Walmart.
