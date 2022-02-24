Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Kathryn Cronin, 40, 803 Haverhill St., Apt. C9, Rowley, was arrested Feb. 14 at 2:48 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
State police
The following items were recorded in the Newbury barracks:
Paul Acerno, 40, 278 Village Road, No. 2, Westmoreland, N.H., was arrested Tuesday at 1 p.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Trooper Michael Provost made the arrest at Newburyport District Court.
Mark Rogers, 50, 10 Maple Ave., Newton, N.H., was arrested Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest on Route 110 in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.