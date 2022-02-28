Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Fahad Aftab Bashir, 39, 1855 Washington St., Holliston, was arrested Sunday at 2:01 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (third offense). Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Macy Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Leidy Moreno, 33, 132 College Point, Queens, N.Y., was arrested Saturday at 12:50 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Jessica M. Kandrotas, 42, 120 Thissell Ave., No. 4, Dracut, was arrested Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and charged with willful concealment (theft) and criminal trespass. The arrest was made at Walmart on Lafayette Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.