AmesburyThe following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Javon Hussey, 22, 93 Beach Road, No. 1, Haverhill, was arrested Jan. 6 at 11:17 a.m. and charged with larceny from a person and disorderly conduct. Officers David Clark and Craig Lesage made the arrest at the Institute For Savings on Main Street.
Dylan James Cobbett-Brown, 19, 15B Manor Drive, Unit B, Groveland, was arrested Saturday at 2:41 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officers Teagan Davis and Shawn O’Brien made the arrest following a motor vehicle accident on Haverhill Road.
Joseph P. Hanratty, 52, 1 Lake St., Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 4:51 p.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marked lanes violation. Officers Ronald Guilmette and Nathan Basque made the arrest following a motor vehicle accident on Macy Street.
SalisburyThe following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
George Fayek Award, 31, 275 Ocean Blvd., No. 307, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 5:46 p.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class E drug, possession of a Class C drug and a marked lanes violation. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest on Main Street.
SeabrookThe following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Anthony Cole, 21, 112 Rockingham Village, Apt. D6, Seabrook, was arrested Jan. 6 at 7:05 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
Tiffany Marie Banks, 30, 88 Cogswell St., Haverhill, was arrested Thursday at 2:12 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. At the same time, Desiree Marie Sylvester, 29, 127 How St., No. 1, Haverhill, was arrested and charged with willful concealment. Both arrests were made at Walmart on Lafayette Road.
Morris Virgil Beal IV, 41, 249 Walton Road, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 4:19 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Shawn C. Eaton, 34, 78 Portsmouth Ave., Greenland, N.H., was arrested Friday at 4:14 a.m. and charged with theft by deception (two prior thefts). The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
Cory Ann Baughman, 30, 7 True Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 9:17 p.m. and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle up to $1,000. The arrest was made on Collins Street.
Jennifer A. Avakian, 46, 113 Rockingham Village, Unit A2, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 6:08 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct. The arrest was made at the police station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.