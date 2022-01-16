SeabrookThe following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Beth Shnidman, 51, 15 Franklin St., Newburyport, was arrested Friday at 7:32 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Patrick Francis Harrington, 42, 26 Meeting House Lane, East Weymouth, was arrested Saturday at 12:34 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Jenna A. Small, 24, 59 Imperial Drive, Eliot, Maine, was arrested Saturday at 2:11 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made on Folly Mill Terrace.
Tytus James Scott, 18, 82 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
Jeffrey Allen Labelle, 41, 2 Regent Drive, No. 234, Dover, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 10:05 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with two counts of drug possession. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Joseph Gerard Moisan, 27, 35 Washington St., No. 3, Newburyport, was arrested Sunday at 12:23 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired (second offense). The arrest was made at the intersection of Lafayette and Folly Mill roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.