Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Brittany Hanson, 29, 115 Rockingham Village, Apt. A10, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 2 p.m. and charged with willful concealment (theft). The arrest was made at Walmart on Lafayette Road.
Benjamin J. Roy Ellis, 39, 115 Rockingham Village, Apt. D5, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 10:11 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
