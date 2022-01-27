Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Jake Morganstern, 29, 981 River Road, Windham, Maine, was arrested Sunday at 11:11 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Noah Pressley made the arrest on Haverhill Road.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Lauren Cilluffo-Deeb, 55, 62 Emily Lane, Rowley, was arrested Friday at 9:29 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to signal and a marked lanes violation. Officer Stephen Smith made the arrest on Hillside Drive.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Christopher McGuire, 44, 115 Rockingham Village, Apt. B5, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 5:34 p.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice and violating a protective order. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
Garam-Isaac Funchion, 28, 8 Norman Ave., Newburyport, was arrested Sunday at 11:26 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with violating a protective order. The arrest was made on South Main Street.
