Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Colin Richard Voloshin, 21, 92 Runnells Road, Concord, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 4:35 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in the right lane. Officer Nathan Hunter made the arrest on Highfield Road.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Patrick M. Walsh, 32, 38 Central Ave., No. 7, Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 12:55 p.m. and charged with trespass, threat to commit crime, and assault and battery on a police officer. Sgt. Jeremy Kelley made the arrest on Beach Road.
Briana Mota Henriques, 28, 141 Beach Road, No. 31, Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 6:17 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Sgt. Craig Goodrich made the arrest at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Kendell Lane.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Hasan K. Williams, 43, 3607 Lafayette Road, No. 2, Portsmouth, N.H., was arrested Friday at 2:09 p.m. and charged with providing a false report to law enforcement. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
Joshua M. Everett, 72 Campbell Ave., No. 3, Revere, was arrested Friday at 5:10 p.m. and charged with theft by unauthorized taking of up to $1,000 and breach of bail. The arrest was made on Batchelder Road.
Mitchel Lee Pickering, 30, 79 Blacksnake Road, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 1:17 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired. The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
