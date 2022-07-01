Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Marilyn Brunelle, 50, 110 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Officer Patrick Szymkowski made the arrest after responding to a 911 call at Alternative Therapies on Route 1.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Gilbert Fontaine, 64, 8 Lawrence St., No. 2, Salem, was arrested Tuesday at 6:36 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Sgt. Jason DaCunha made the arrest on Plum Island Turnpike.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jocelyn Gadman, 29, 20 Red Penniman Drive, Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Jacklyn Maffucci, 34, 20 Main St., Atkinson, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 1:06 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
State Police
The following items were recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Scott Knowles, 31, 8457 North Santos Drive, Citrus, Fla., was arrested Monday at 2:26 a.m. and charged with possession of a Class B substance, a marked lanes violation and being a fugitive from justice. Trooper Brian Fuller made the arrest in Amesbury.
Tara Donahue-Scott, 51, 6 Harrison Ave. Amesbury, was arrested Tuesday at 10:05 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.