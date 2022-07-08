Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
George Bruneau, 64, 117 Folly Mill Road, Salisbury, was arrested July 1 at 7:05 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Sgt. Timothy Hunter made the arrest on Folly Mill Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Andrew Smith, 34, 68 Annes Lane, No. 2, Portsmouth, N.H., was arrested June 30 at 6:45 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 286.
Julien Vasquez, 29, 195 Admiral Khalbous Road, Apt. 7H, Newport, R.I., was arrested July 1 at 9:22 a.m. and charged with theft by unauthorized taking of over $1,501. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Ernest Joseph Dignard Jr., 60, 123 S. Main St., Apt. A, Seabrook, was arrested July 1 at 2:51 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on South Main Street.
Krystal Leigh Brantmuller, 34, 7 Saxonia Road, No. 3, Lawrence, was arrested Saturday at 8:08 a.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. The arrest was made on Kimberly Drive.
Austin Desantis, 21, 1 Brown Ave., Apt. B2A57, Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 8:56 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
