Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Joanna Tremblay, 33, 88 Blacksnake Road, Seabrook, was arrested June 8 at 7:36 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Sgt. Barry Coker made the arrest on Market Street.
Aaron Jones, 41, 49 Ballou Ave., No. 2, Dorchester, was arrested Sunday at 12:44 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officer Samuel Marlar made the rest on Interstate 495 south.
William M. Duggan, 34, 5 Jennifer Lane, Peabody, was arrested Sunday at 11:07 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Macy Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
David Berube, 58, 185 S. Ashburnham Road, Westminster, was arrested June 7 at 7:39 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Sgt. Keith Forget made the arrest on Beach Road.
David Shannon, 65, 44 Touro Ave., No. 2, Medford, was arrested Saturday at 1:35 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officer Nathan King made the arrest on Bridge Road following a motor vehicle crash.
Michael Harkness, 56, 162 Beach Road, No. 12, Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 6:18 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with a motorcycle equipment violation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense). Officer Nathan King made the arrest on Beach Road.
Magnus Hess, 32, 14 Charles Henry Way, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 7:08 p.m. on three previous warrants, a bicycle violation and was charged with possession of a Class C drug. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Collins Street.
Yolanda Baez, 37, 15 Marginal St., No. 15, Lowell, was arrested Sunday at 8:50 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officer Nathan King made the arrest on Rabbit Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Casey Bailey, 29, 22 Tainter St., Carthage, Maine, was arrested Wednesday at 9:03 a.m. and charged with driving while under impairment and driving after suspension. The arrest was made on Stard Road.
Roberto Pimental, 42, 55 Collins St., Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 7:41 p.m. and charged with domestic violence criminal threatening to injury, criminal threatening against a person and resisting arrest/detention. The arrest was made on Collins Street.
Rhodenisia Rivas, 42, 64 Temple St., Lowell, was issued a summons on a charge of driving while under impairment. The summons was issued after a motor vehicle crash with injury on Ocean Boulevard.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
John Darcangelo, 30, 1 Linda Lane, Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 12:29 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class D drug to distribute, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and possession of Class C and E drugs. Trooper Michael Benevento made the arrest in Amesbury.
