Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Enno Tjalsma, 57, 445 Main St., Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 11:21 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding. Officer Ryan Devaney made the arrest on Haverhill Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Ricky Allan Perkins, 53, 52 Collins St., Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 12:30 p.m. and charged with willful concealment (third offense) and criminal mischief. The arrest was made at Lowe’s on Route 1.
Victor Lavalley, 56, 340 Lafayette Road, No. 502, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Monday at 10:31 p.m. and charged with driving after suspension/revocation. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Luis Mendez, 29, 8 Slater St., Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested Monday at 11:23 p.m. and charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault — use of force/violence. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.