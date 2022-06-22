Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Michael Ryan, 32, 30 Railroad Ave., Rowley, was arrested Monday at 6:04 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and improper operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Stephen Jenkins made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Andrea Knowles, 46, 86 Ashworth Ave., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 6:10 a.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at the Hampton police station.
Gary James Scott, 50, 118 Rockingham Village, Apt. B3, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 10 a.m. and charged with having an unofficial inspection/registration decal and possession of a controlled drug. The arrest was made on Perkins Avenue.
Casey Braley, 29, 22 Tainter Corner Road, Carthage, Maine, was arrested Friday at 3:03 p.m. and charged with selling illegal amounts of marijuana or hash, carrying or selling weapons, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station. At the same time, Brittany Ann Briggs, 28, 708 Main St., Dixifield, Maine, was arrested and charged with the same offenses.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Jillian A. Coffey, 21, 105 Hopkins St., No. 113, Wakefield, was arrested Monday at 10:11 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Jeffrey Bermani made the arrest in Newbury.
