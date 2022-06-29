Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Mona Benjamin, 58, 342 Maple St., Danvers, was arrested Sunday at 10 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense). Officer Shawn Eaton made the arrest on Plum Island Turnpike.
Rowley
The following items were recorded in the Rowley police log:
Joao Camargo III, 22, 1 Heron Way, Apt. B, Salisbury, was arrested Thursday at 7:18 p.m. on a previous warrant and charged with possession of a Class B and a Class E drug (two counts). The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Andrew Dion, 31, 26 N. Main St., No, 5, Ipswich, was arrested Saturday at 6:57 p.m. on two previous warrants and charged with possession of a Class E drug, failure to stop for police, a number plate violation to conceal identity, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The arrest was made on High Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Nicholas John Scaturro, 54, 26 Henderson Road, Woburn, was summonsed Sunday at 12:50 a.m. on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. The summons was issued after a car accident on North End Boulevard.
Gary Paul Kapala III, 33, 193 Middlesex St., Lowell, and Alywn Camejo, 32, 610 Merrill Drive, No.. 3, Dracut, were arrested Sunday at 9:16 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct. Camejo was also charged with resisting arrest. Sgt. Timothy Hunter and Officer Adrienne Costa made the arrests after police responded to Salisbury Beach.
Matthew Cormier, 39, 27 Shelby Circle, Haverhill, was arrested Tuesday at 1:15 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop/yield. Officer Nathan King made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jake Steeves, 25, and Savannah Raven, 21, both of 21 Washington St., Seabrook, were arrested Friday at 7:59 a.m. following a disturbance on Washington Street. Steeves was charged with second-degree assault (strangulation), second-degree assault (domestic violence), possession of a controlled drug and obstructing the reporting of a crime (domestic violence). Raven was charged with falsifying physical evidence, simple assault (domestic violence), possession of a controlled drug and obstructing the reporting of a crime (domestic violence).
Kandiss Knowles, 26, 116 Rockingham Village, Apt. C9, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 1:05 p.m. and charged with two counts of simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence), and two counts of simple assault/physical contact. The arrest was made on Worthley Avenue.
Tory Pimental, 52, 46A Collins St., Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 2:56 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Collins Street.
Calvin Watson, 49, 145 Pearl St., Gardner, was arrested Sunday at 12:21 a.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
