Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Andrew Young, 38, 46 Longfellow Drive, Newburyport, was arrested Tuesday at 6:58 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of accosting/annoying another person.
Officers Michael Wilichoski and Schyler Reilly made the arrest on Longfellow Drive. The charges cover three incidents that took place during the day, including a disturbance at FM Station Cafe in the morning.
Newbury
The following items were recorded in the Newbury police log:
Kimberly Ann Moore, 65, 220 High St., No. 5, Newburyport, was arrested Sunday at 9:13 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and wanton destruction of property more than $1,200. Sgt. Jason DaCunha made the arrest on Northern Boulevard.
Caroline Mascott, 18, 38 Dorothy Lucey Drive, Newburyport, was arrested Monday at 5:01 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and person under 21 in possession of alcohol. Sgt. Stephen Jenkins made the arrest on Middle Road.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Kelsey Foster, 36, 13 Merrimac St., No. 1, Amesbury, was arrested Sunday at 6:47 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Kyle Arsenault made the arrest on Merrimac Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Lewis Anthony Perkins, 21, Tracey Lattime, 47, and Horatio Lattime III, 60, all of 26 Centennial St., Seabrook, were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony rioting. The arrests were made throughout the day at the Seabrook police station.
Layla Brunelle, 19, 6 Kimball Road, Amesbury, was arrested Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
Amy Warcewicz, 40, 117 Rockingham Village, Apt. B14, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 8:53 a.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. The arrest took place after a car crash on Gove Road.
Sean Trefthan, 54, 164 Clark Road, Rye, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. and charged with having an unofficial inspection/registration decal, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Zachary Miliani, 32, 1 Erik Drive, Dover, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 10:57 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Rowley
The following items were recorded in the Rowley police log:
Bryan Vanauken, 35, 189 Grove St., No. 3, Haverhill, was arrested Monday, May 23, at 7:17 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with giving false information to law enforcement. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Keith Dayton, 53, 9 Whitey Court, Epping, N.H., was arrested Tuesday, May 24, at 5:55 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant, a marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle. The arrest was made on Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.