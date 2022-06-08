Newburyport
The following items were recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Brian Beaudry, 54, 2 Hutton St., Danvers, was arrested Sunday at 1:22 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made after police and firefighters responded to a motorcycle crash at the Route 1 rotary. Beaudry was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $3,500 cash bail.
Caine Toupin, 21, 11 58th St., Newburyport, was arrested Monday at 9:21 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant and open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest on Low Street.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Damien Stewart, 48, 2 Feeley Terrace, Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 7:49 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant. Officer Thomas Nichols made the arrest on Elm Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Edward A. Lawther, 50, 23 Clarks Road, No. 301, Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 8:11 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, no inspection sticker and speeding. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest on Rabbit Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Rayfield Eugene Frenzley, 55, 25 Collins St., No. 1, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 8:08 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual offender. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Michael Waselchuck, 34, 74 Cynthia Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 3:44 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 107 following a traffic stop.
Robert Rich, 31, 48 Evergreen Drive, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 9:17 a.m. and charged with criminal threats against a person (two counts) and criminal mischief (two counts). The arrest was made on Timber Court.
Damien Dobson, 31, 23 Cutler Ave., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 12:05 p.m. and charged on previous warrants. The arrest was made on Railroad Avenue.
Eric Blaisdell, 47, 161 Staples St. Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 10:21 p.m. and charged with stalking. The arrest was made at Lowe’s, Route 1.
