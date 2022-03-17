Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Aaron Noyes, 42, 38 Wayside Ave., Byfield, was arrested Friday at 10:23 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with possession of a Class B substance. Officer Ryan Cutter made the arrest on Storey Avenue.
Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Leah Bridges, 56, 143 Thornton St., No. 2, Manchester, N.H., was arrested Sunday at 10:21 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Liam Leary made the arrest on Highland Street.
Kim Lewis, 61, 22 Perkins St., No. 1, Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 1:14 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officers Scott Peters and Peter Merrow made the arrest on Perkins Street.
Pablo Aquino, 33, 7 Wells St., Lawrence, was arrested Monday at 11:22 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Kyle Dzwonek made the arrest on Haverhill Road.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Garrett McLean, 39, 129 Atlantic Ave., Apt. B, North Hampton, N.H., was arrested Friday at 3:13 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Scott Grimes made the arrest in Amesbury.
