Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Sandra M. Davis, 455, 15 Glen St., Rowley, was arrested Saturday at 7:33 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Jeffrey R. Wentworth, 43, 14 Rosewood Drive, Saco, Maine, was arrested Saturday at 8:55 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and speeding. Trooper Andrew Kilbarian made the arrest in Amesbury.
