Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newbuyrpyort police log:
Stephen T. Carter, 53, 1 Coombs Circle, Newburyport, was arrested Tuesday at 1:13 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and a marked lanes violation. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest on Pond Street.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Jennifer Ouellet, 36, 81 High St., No. 17, Amesbury, was arrested Tuesday at 8:24 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on High Street.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kourtney McLean, 31, 705 River St., No. 205, Hyde Park, was arrested Tuesday at 2:33 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at Walmart on Route 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.