Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Brandi Blaisdell, 38, 51 Pilling St., No. 1, Haverhill, was arrested Saturday at 12:09 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Haverhill Road.
David Burns, 37, 89 Hazel St., Methuen, was arrested Sunday at 10:33 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Davis made the arrest at the police station.
Newbury
The following items were recorded in the Newbury police log:
Richard Jones Musto, 66, 46 Purchase St., No. 1, Newburyport, was arrested Saturday at 3:25 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, malicious destruction of property up to $1,200 and a marked lanes violation. Deputy Chief Patty Fisher made the arrest on Parker Street.
Colin Arnold, 29, 111 Llewellyn Drive, Westfield, was arrested Saturday at 7:29 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Sgt. Stephen Jenkins made the arrest on High Road.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Courtney Johnson, 46, 536 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, was arrested Friday at 4:57 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The arrest took place on Main Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Shane Small, 41, 170 Staple Ave., Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 7:04 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Sgt. Jeremy Kelley made the arrest on Main Street.
Seabrook
The following item were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Lauriann Laflower, 38, and Michael Laflower II, 43, both of 8 River St., Somersworth, N.H., were arrested Sunday at 9:38 p.m. and charged with willful concealment between $1,000 and $1,500. The arrests were made at Walmart on Route 1.
Michael Lefebvre, 61, 3 Sandpiper Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 9:21 a.m. and charged with conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after revocation/suspension and breach of bail (two counts). The arrest took place at the Seabrook police station.
