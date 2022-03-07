SeabrookThe following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Damian Edward Harmon, 42, 42 B St., Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 11:43 a.m. and charged on bench warrants and with driving after revocation or suspension for driving under the influence, driving after revocation or suspension, and suspension of vehicle registration. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Jesse Ryan Bedell, 37, 689 Lafayette Road, Apt. B1A1, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 2:41 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 50, 12 Alison St., Apt. B, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 6:51 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension and on bench warrants. The arrest was made at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Lake Shore Drive.
